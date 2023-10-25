SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mural honoring a San Benito officer who was killed in the line of duty was unveiled this week.

The mural was completed by Valley artists Uriel Landeros and Alex Andro, outside of the San Benito Public Library.

“There’s no words for a situation like this,” Landeros said. “A mural was the least we could do.”

Lt. Milton Resendez was fatally shot during an hours-long overnight pursuit Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Jeremiah Marshall/ValleyCentral

The artwork is located outside the San Benito Public Library on 101 W. Rose St., nearly four blocks from the shooting scene that claimed Resendez’s life.

“To see the community come together and families stopping by… It’s a beautiful feeling that we’re doing something positive for the community,” Andro said.

Resendez served as a police officer for over 30 years. He served the San Benito Police Department for 27 years with previous experience serving Brownsville PD and Palm Valley PD.