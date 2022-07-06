HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office is searching for two men wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Edgar Sanchez Charges Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child Description Sanchez is a 26-year-old five-foot-six-inch man with black hair and brown eyes. Weighing 165 pounds, Sanchez’s last known location is Donna, Texas.

Jose Luis Garza Charges Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child Description Garza is a 63-year-old five-foot-eight-inch man with grey hair and brown eyes. Weighing 152 pounds, Garza’s last known location is Mission, Texas.

Charges are unrelated to one another.

Anyone with information on the individuals, please call HCSO at 956-383-8114.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477. If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, individuals may qualify for a reward.