EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a burglary in which multiple vehicles were stolen.

Officers responded to the burglary on March 17 at the 300 block of W. Chapin Road, according to a post by Edinburg PD.

A gray 2007 Mazda RX (license plate #9911WJG), a white 2003 Hummer H2 (license plate #AG70916) and a lime green 1975 International Scout (license plate #C66MWY) were stolen. A top hat white enclosed double axle trailer, a flatbed trailer and several other items were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg PD at (956)-289-7700, or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956)-383-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.