EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted four migrant smuggling attempts resulting in 27 arrests.

The agency’s news release said on Wednesday agents working near Linn, Texas, attempted an immigration inspection on a Dodge Ram truck.

The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a vehicle pursuit. The truck drove through a ranch perimeter fence before the occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

Agents said they searched the surrounding area and encountered an unaccompanied migrant child from Guatemala. The child was transported to the station to be processed accordingly.

About an hour later agents made a vehicle stop on a Ford F-150 near La Gloria, Texas. When agents approached the vehicle, the driver drove through a fence and several people were seen fleeing from the vehicle. 11 migrants were apprehended.

Later that day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents assigned to surveillance monitor cameras observed a GMC Sierra picking up several subjects in a well-known smuggling area in Hidalgo, Texas. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter responded to assist. The driver eventually came to a stop, where multiple people were observed fleeing. Five migrants were taken into custody.

In Roma, Texas RGV agents received information of a suspected stash house. RGV agents and DPS went to the residence and encountered 10 people, determined to be in the United States illegally. The nationals of the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Mexico were placed under arrest without incident.