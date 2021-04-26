Multiple vehicle burglaries lead to arrest of two men

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – During the weekend officials received multiple calls in regards to vehicles being burglarized.

Upon arrival officials arrested two men, identified as Francisco Javier Salas and Jonathan Cavillo.

Salas and Cavillo each received a $5,000 bond per count of burglary of motor vehicle, both men are from Mission.

Cavillo has an active warrant for assault from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

To report suspicious activity contact the South Padre Island PD at (956) 761-5454.