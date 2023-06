EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several streets in Edinburg are closed off due a fire in the area, the city announced.

In a social media post, the city stated firefighters are working on putting out a fire on North Closer Boulevard.

The Edinburg Fire Department has closed Closner from Schunior Street to Chapin Street.

The city advises drivers to avoid the area.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they become available.