WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on U.S. Business 83.

Antonio Lopez, Weslaco Fire Chief, said three semi-trucks filled with tires ignited.

The Weslaco Fire Department is working on extinguishing the flames.

It is not yet determined what caused the fire.

The Fire Marshall’s Office will further investigate the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.