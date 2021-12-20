Multiple migrants, weapons discovered in stash house

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested 34 migrants and seized two weapons from a La Joya stash house.

On Saturday, a Parks and Wildlife State Park Police officer advised McAllen Border Patrol Station agents of multiple migrants being loaded into a white van in Mission.

The officer attempted to perform a vehicle stop, however, the driver failed to yield and lead him and DPS troopers in pursuit.

As a result, the vehicle collided with another vehicle and crashed into a fence. DPS troopers arrested the driver as agents arrived to assist.



Courtesy: United States Customs and Border Protection

Both drivers were medically evaluated, however, they refused further medical assistance. Authorities seized the vehicle and took custody of the driver, who will face state charges.

No other migrants were encountered and were believed to have been dropped off during the pursuit.

Monday, RGV agents inspecting well-known human smuggling trails observed fresh shoe prints that led them to a residence in La Joya.

Agents requested assistance from Texas DPS and La Joya Police Department after suspecting illegal activity.

Once backup officers arrived at the location, they discovered 33 migrants, along with M4 carbine rifle and a 9mm pistol were also found inside the home.

La Joya PD officers took custody of the firearms and agents transported the migrants to the station for processing.

No caretaker was identified but there was clear evidence that the residence was regularly used to harbor migrants.

