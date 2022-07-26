HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cross-county chase has ended with the arrest of a suspect.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Hidalgo County and ended in Brownsville. Weslaco PD told ValleyCentral the pursuit originated in Progreso.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the chase are the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constables, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Cameron County Sherriff’s Office.

Cameron County Precinct 5 Constables made the arrest on Alton Gloor and Military Road, according to authorities.

