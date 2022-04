HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and one hospitalized.

On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Loop 499.

Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, one has been confirmed dead, according to Harlingen PD.





Harlingen PD’s Highways Investigators are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.