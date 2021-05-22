Multiple injured in three-vehicle car crash in Edinburg

Local News

by: Victoria Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday morning, a three-vehicle car crash in Edinburg left multiple injured and one in critical condition.

CCSO: Man found dead in Cameron Park, homicide investigation underway, click here to read more

The crash took place on the 2800 block of East Monte Crsito Road at approximately 7:00 a.m.

The Edinburg Police Department responded to the crash. The vehicles involved in the crash included a Ford Fusion, Ford F-150 pick-up truck, and a Dodge Caravan.

DPS: traffic stop leads to weapon seizure in Weslaco, click here to read more

Officers learned the driver of the Ford Fusion, 17-year-old, was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of East Monte Cristo.

Going the wrong way, the teen crashed head-on into the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The wrong-way driver collided with a second vehicle, a dodge caravan, causing the driver of the Dodge to crash into a fence nearby.

McAllen commissioner’s son arrested for DWI. Click here to read more

All individuals involved have been taken to receive medical treatment.

The 17-year-old was taken to DHR and is in critical condition. The three injured individuals in the Ford pick-up were taken to McAllen Medical. The driver of the Caravan was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

This is an ongoing investigation; toxicology results are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday