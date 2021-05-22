Multiple injured in three-vehicle car crash in Edinburg

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday morning, a three-vehicle car crash in Edinburg left multiple injured and one in critical condition.

The crash took place on the 2800 block of East Monte Crsito Road at approximately 7:00 a.m.

The Edinburg Police Department responded to the crash. The vehicles involved in the crash included a Ford Fusion, Ford F-150 pick-up truck, and a Dodge Caravan.

Officers learned the driver of the Ford Fusion, 17-year-old, was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of East Monte Cristo.

Going the wrong way, the teen crashed head-on into the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The wrong-way driver collided with a second vehicle, a dodge caravan, causing the driver of the Dodge to crash into a fence nearby.

All individuals involved have been taken to receive medical treatment.

The 17-year-old was taken to DHR and is in critical condition. The three injured individuals in the Ford pick-up were taken to McAllen Medical. The driver of the Caravan was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

This is an ongoing investigation; toxicology results are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.