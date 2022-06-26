SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge has left multiple hospitalized, leaving traffic backed up.

On Sunday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the South Padre Island Fire and Police Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown, according to the City of South Padre Island Police Department.

Once the scene is cleared by DPS, the lanes will be reopened.

As of 2 p.m., westbound lanes are open. Traffic is backed up leaving the island