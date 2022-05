HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Multiple people were set to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Mercedes, according to city officials.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m., south on 17th and FM 491.

The Mercedes Public Safety Department informed citizens that the 1700 Block South FM 491 is closed due to the accident.

The accident remains under investigation. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.