Multiple funnel clouds spotted near Progreso, Weslaco

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday multiple funnel clouds were spotted between the city of Progresso and Weslaco.

Progreso, Texas

Despite the ominous appearance, rotation was not occurring with these storms. Therefore, a tornado threat was not present.

These clouds formations could be associated with “Tropical Funnels”.

Tropical funnel clouds are not associated with classic supercell thunderstorms that spawn damaging, life-threatening tornadoes. These types of cloud formations rarely make contact with the ground.

Due to current atmospheric conditions, more of these clouds could form across the Rio Grande Valley through Tuesday afternoon.

