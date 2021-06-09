Multiple firearms seized in traffic stop search in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers discovered multiple firearms in a vehicle during a traffic stop search in Hidalgo County on Monday.

According to a release, a trooper made a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. on Monday on U.S. 83 in Palmview.

The driver consented to allow the trooper to search his vehicle where the official located numerous firearms and firearm accessories.

Some of the weapons found were AR-15 rifles and an AK-47. The release states that one of these rifles was stolen from the Harris County Constables Office.

Officials believe that the driver was likely to be smuggled the weapons into Mexico.

DPS troopers arrested the driver. He is charged with firearm smuggling. His identity has not been made public at this time.