Multiple arrested in narcotics unit stakeout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested multiple while conducting surveillance on a suspected location where narcotics were being sold from.

BPD Narcotics Unit worked around the clock watching a residence located at the 1700 block of Grant Street.

Agents viewed multiple individuals leave the location and conducted a traffic stop.

After investigation, Kevin Robert Broussard and Joshua Isaiah Ramirez were arrested for multiple counts of possession.

Both Broussard and Ramirez were arraigned, and bonds were set as follows:

Kevin R. Broussard Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) with a bond of $8,000. Possession of Cocaine (Felony 3 rd Degree) with a bond of $15,000. Possession of Meth (Felony 2 nd Degree) with a bond of $25,000. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Felony 3 rd Degree) with a bond of $15,000.



Joshua I. Ramirez Possession of Meth (State Jail Felony) with a bond of $8,000. Possession of Crack and Cocaine (State Jail Felony) with a bond of $8,000. Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor A) with a bond of $2,000.



Agents returned to the residence the men were seen leaving and located more narcotics.

Along with the arrest of Broussard and Ramirez, agents discovered serial burglar and credit card fraud suspect Justin Phillip Alexander who was wanted for multiple warrants.