Multiple arrest warrants issued for Elsa murder suspect out on bond

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCental) — A man let out on bond for a 2018 murder failed to appear for a court date and is now facing arrest warrants from multiple agencies.

Jose Becerra, 20, did not appear in court for a hearing on Monday. His attorneys were present for the hearing and stated they have not spoken with him in at least 60 days.

Becerra’s court hearing was related to a 2018 murder he is accused of committing. According to court documents, Becerra shot and killed Jesus De Jose Estrada Hinojosa, a 22-year-old Weslaco resident, in November 2018. Becerra is also charged with attempting to murder another man on the same day.

Becerra posted the $102 thousand bond charge levied against him for these crimes and was later arrested in July 2019 for retaliating against the man he attempted to murder in the 2018 incident, according to public records.

After posting the $5 thousand bond for this charge, Becerra was once again out of jail as his court case proceeded. However, he was still required to attend meetings with a probation officer.

Becerra pleaded not guilty to all of these offenses and was moving forward with the litigation, which had spanned from 2019 into 2021 with his compliance.

The Elsa Police Department issued a warrant for Becerra’s arrest in November 2021 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and “assault family impeding breath.” He has yet to be taken into custody for this offense and Elsa police issued a press release for Becerra in January.

A status hearing was scheduled on Monday for Becerra’s murder charge but he did not appear. The judge for the 430th District Court issued a warrant for Becerra’s arrest.

Becerra’s brother, Isaac Becerra is a co-defendant in the murder case. His next court motion is scheduled for June 2022.

Anyone with information on Becerra’s whereabouts is asked to call the Elsa police at (956) 262-4721 or the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.