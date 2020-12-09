Multiple agencies working to rescue 4-year-old from well

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive more information.

Starr County, Texas (KVEO)—Several agencies are currently trying to rescue a 4-year-old boy that has fallen in a 14 to 16 feet well in the city of Roma.

Officials with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office say the incident took place on 496-510 N FM 649.

Agencies have been communicating with the child.

La Rosita, Mission Fire Department and Texas Game Wardens are assisting with the rescue.

Officials are not sure if the child lives at the location or is just visiting.