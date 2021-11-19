CCSO: Man falls into water while fishing, body recovered

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials have recovered a body in the Los Indios area Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the man was fishing when he fell in the water.

The identity of the man has not been released pending family notification.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.

