CCSO: Man falls into water while fishing, body recovered

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials have recovered a body in the Los Indios area Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the man was fishing when he fell in the water.

The identity of the man has not been released pending family notification.

Male fishing in the Los Indios Area fell into the water. Body has been recovered with assistance of Brownsville FD. Identity not being released until next of kin notified. pic.twitter.com/YfGy8kqK8n — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) November 19, 2021

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.