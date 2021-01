LA BLANCA, Texas (KVEO) — Multiple fire departments are working to extinguish a fire in the La Blanca area.

The fire is burning along Highway 107 in La Blanca.

The blaze can be seen from as far away as Edinburg on KVEO’s DHR Health weather camera.

@HCFireMarshal and multiple Fire Departments are on scene containing and extinguishing a major junk yard fire east of La Blanca on SH 107 east of FM 493. Roads are closed and please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4nJjULmzl3 — Hidalgo Co. Fire Marshal’s Office (@HCFireMarshal) January 28, 2021

This is a breaking story. We will provide more information on the fire when it is confirmed.