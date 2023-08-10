GRANJENO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Granjeno.

According to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza, the fire is on U.S. Fish and Wildlife property.

The fire is affecting approximately up to 600 acres of property.

It is believed to have been a controlled fire that got out of control.

Other agencies, including the Mission Fire Department, Weslaco Fire Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife services are now assisting to contain the fire.

As of 5 p.m., the fire is 50 percent contained, the City of Mission stated in a press release.

Residents affected by the fire can shelter at Mission Parks and Recreation Building located on 721 Bryan Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.