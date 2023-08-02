MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a long day of fighting a warehouse fire in McAllen, the fire has been put out by local and neighboring fire departments.

Julian Munoz who works at a neighboring business near the warehouse said he say EMS and Fire departments at the scene almost immediately.

“There were about six or seven fire trucks, fire trucks, and ambulance all coming all at once,” he said.

He said he smelled smoke, then realized there was a fire closeby.

“I was working on a Buick right here and all of a sudden I smelled smoke so I look up and I see a big cloud and about five minutes later you see firetrucks rolling down the street,” Munoz said.

The Mcallen FD responded to a call about a large warehouse fire at 10:45 AM.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said the firefighters began with a strong attack on the fire but had to switch to a defensive approach after the fire began to spread quickly due to the spread of its flames.

“The fire started to progress so rapidly that the attack lines that we had at the time were not sufficient, so we pulled back and transitioned to a defensive mode,” Gloria said.

Gloria said nobody was in the building at the time and nobody was injured fighting the fire.

He said neighboring cities helped contain the fire, due to the extreme heat and its size.

“Our neighboring cities helping us out for manpower purposes, simply so we can set up enough rehabilitation and hydration for our firefighters,” he said.

On the scene where Pharr, La Feria, and Edinburg fire departments. They took frequent breaks and took turn battling the flames.

McAllen Fire Chief said the contents of the building or what caused the fire is still unknown.

An investigative team will have the information as the story continues.