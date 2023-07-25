LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in La Joya, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a post, the City of La Joya asked those who do not live near La Joya Lake to stay away.

Those who live in the area are asked to keep windows and doors shut as the window is pushing smoke from east to west.

Additionally, the city is asking all residents to conserve water as the agencies tend to the fire.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for understanding,” the city stated.

Officials did not state the cause of the fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.