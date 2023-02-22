ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple federal agencies are investigating an Alamo residence after the homeowner discovered an unclaimed suspicious item.

At around 4:35 p.m., authorities responded to the 400 block of Cripple Creek in reference to an unknown item found inside the residence.

According to Chief Ricardo Ozuna with the Alamo Police Department, the homeowner unintentionally purchased the item from a self-storage space.

“The homeowner basically, he thrifts or he purchases, closed out storage rooms or containers and he bought whatever was in a container in San Antonio,” Ozuna said. “He came back home and loaded it found this suspicious looking item and and made us aware right away.”

Ozuna told ValleyCentral the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the McAllen Bomb Squad are actively investigating the scene.

“It could either be a novelty item, what looks like a claymore that was used in the military,” Ozuna said.

Authorities are investigating the scene.

ValleyCentral will provide more updates as they become available.