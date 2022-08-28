HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After a weekend with very few hit or miss sea breeze showers, rain chances are rising going into this week.

The sea breeze is expected to be activated every day, bringing more showers and storms across the Valley. Estimated future rainfall totals are nearing 3-4 inches for coastal regions.

Despite improvement according to the most recent drought monitor update, the Valley could still use this week’s “daily dose” of rain.

Much of the Valley is still experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and the western portions of Starr County are beginning to see extreme drought conditions.

This week, some localized heavy downpours can be expected, along with storms and frequent lightning for some. Be especially weather aware while driving and while enjoying outdoor activities.