Much cooler air will arrive late Friday, showers and storms likely

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second cold front of the season is headed towards the Rio Grande Valley.

We will see the last of the very August-like temperatures on Friday afternoon as highs will rise above the 90 degrees mark with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Friday afternoon into Friday evening favoring inland areas at a 20% chance. Rain chances will go up to 60% as the front passes through after midnight into early Saturday morning. Some of the rain will be heavy at times.

By Saturday afternoon, the skies will clear, winds will be breezy out of the north, and that will set us up for upper 70s Saturday afternoon and 50s for lows Saturday and Sunday night with very low humidity.

Temperatures will quickly warm back into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.