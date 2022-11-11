HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A major cold front cutting south through the Valley leaves the weekend forecast far colder than last week.

North winds pushing chilly air south, moisture pushing up and over the colder air, and enough dynamic left in the atmosphere to generate an entire weekend of cloudy skies and patchy drizzle or showers.

Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40’s for Saturday morning while daytime highs will struggle to push past the mid 50’s. All the while it will feel a bit wintry for Deep South Texas with the clouds, wind and drizzle.

Sunday will only fare a little better with cloudy skies, fewer showers and less wind; high will top out in the mid 60’s.

Don’t forget your furry friends by making sure they have a warm dry place to be this weekend.