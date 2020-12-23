Much colder air is headed for the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Very warm temperatures are expected again Wednesday afternoon. Most areas of the Rio Grande Valley will be about 15 degrees above normal with highs reaching the mid 80s by 3 PM. The unseasonably warm conditions will come to an abrupt end overnight tonight as the next cold front moves through.

By Thursday morning strong north winds will have pushed all of the warm air and humidity out of the area and temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s and only warm to the low 60s by afternoon. The combination of strong winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation will prompt a Fire Weather Watch from 6 AM to 4 PM Thursday afternoon for all of Hidalgo county and inland Cameron and Willacy counties. All outdoor burning is discouraged.

Winds will calm down by Christmas morning and that will allow temperatures to drop to or slightly below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.