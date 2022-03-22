BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The non-profit organization Maker Space X Boca Chica (MSX Boca Chica) is giving people in Brownsville a place to grow their skills and show off their talents while growing the maker space community.

“It’s a place where people come together, and they improve their skills. We focus on 21st-century skills,” said MSX Boca Chica’s director, Jack Yuen.

Yuen launched Maker Spaces and Maker Faire in Italy and Saudia Arabia before making Brownsville home with his family.

He said a visit to Brownsville for the Space X SN-11 launch initiated his move to the Rio Grande Valley.

“We spent 12 days down here and we met several people, several local politicians, people very active in the community and they put us together. I mentioned that we did Maker Faires, and they were very interested and so I came down and started building the community here,” he explained.

The community is home to several Space X engineers who work on personal projects at the site.

Nathan Cohorst, an engineer, uses MSX Boca Chica to expand his skills.

“I design robotics and also work in the maker movement and try to be able to educate people and show people how to build their own machines,” said Cohorst.

Cohorst built his milling machine from junkyard parts and is using it to make creative art pieces such as three-dimensional faces on wood.

Matthew Wise, a maker at MSX Boca Chica said he is working on multiple projects such as building a kitchen and sleep pods at the MSX site.

“I’m also developing a heavy-lift drone and some medical devices,” said Wise.

He said being in a place filled with skilled people is a help to him and others.

“Whenever your experience falls short on something there’s a guy right next to you that’s like ‘oh I’m an expert at this’ and then he can fill in and actually make whatever your make is, whatever your project is. It actually ends up being better than what you could have ever done because it limits your imagination,” he said.

Yuen said he and his family’s purpose is to connect people and bring more skills to the community.

He said MSX Boca Chica will host workshops once a month and they will be open to the public.