MS-13 gang member arrested at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a female gang member and sexual predator, according to a news release.

The agents made the arrest on Friday night at the Javier Vega, Jr. checkpoint, after a Salvadoran woman was processed after a failed smuggling attempt.

During processing, record revealed the woman is a member of the MS-13 street gang with numerous arrests in the state of Virginia.

In 2008, the Prince William County Police Department was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

A judge found her guilty and sentenced her to 10 years confinement, with seven of those years suspended.

Additionally, record checks revealed multiple immigration violations that led to her incarceration for 15 and 24 months for separate violations.

On Sunday night, McAllen agents working near Abram, Texas, arrested seven foreign nationals shortly after entering the United States illegally.

During processing, record checks for a Salvadoran citizen later identified as Adonis SORIANO-Romero, revealed a previous arrest by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for indecent liberties with a child.

SORIANO-Romero was convicted for the crime and sentenced to eight years incarceration.

Additionally, he also was found guilty on a separate charge of assault and was sentenced to five year prison sentence.

Border Patrol processed both subjects accordingly, according to the release.