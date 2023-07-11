BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mr. Amigo Association announced its calendar events for Mr. Amigo 2023.
Alexander Acha has been announced as this years Mr. Amigo on Friday afternoon.
The Mr. Amigo events begin with a press conference in Mexico City on July 14.
The following is the three-day event for the Mr. Amigo Celebration
- Bienvenida beings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3rd
- Hands Across the Border will be held at 10 a.m. on August 4th at the Gateway International Bridge
- The President’s Awards Gala begins at 8 p.m. on August 4th at the Brownsville Events Center
- The Walk of Fame takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 at Linear Park
- International 10K run will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 from Brownsville to Matamoros