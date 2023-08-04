BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mr. Amigo Association celebrated the annual Hands Across the Border event at the Gateway International Bridge this morning.

City officials and their families from Brownsville and Matamoros exchanged gifts at the event.

Jorge Infante/ValleyCentral

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen met with Matamoros Mayor Mario Lopez Hernandez and spoke about the positive relationship and mutual respect the cities have for one another.

This year’s Mr. Amigo Alexander Acha was also in attendance with his wife witnessing a tradition that has continued in the city of Brownsville since 1964.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the event is not only to celebrate Mr. Amigo but to celebrate the positive relationship between the two cities.

“It symbolizes and establishes and gives the example of the of the positive relationship that we ought to have that we do have, and that we’re going to continue to have, regardless of what people may say about the border,” Trevino said.

Jorge Infante/ValleyCentral.com

The Mr. Amigo celebration will continue this weekend with the president’s awards gala tonight, the walk of fame taking place in the morning at Linear Park and the international 10k run will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday from Brownsville to Matamoros