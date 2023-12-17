BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every year since 1937 an individual is selected by the Mr. Amigo association to represent the quality of life in the Hispanic community.

This year the newly elected president of the Mr. Amigo Association selected Eduardo Verastegui as Mr. Amigo 2024.

“It’s an honor and I’m very grateful for all the committee, for all those that decided that this would happen,” Verastegui said.

Now the association is facing a backlash against the selection of Verastegui after he made some public comments on TikTok speaking against the LGBTQ+ community.

Brownsville city commissioner Roy de Los Santos gave perspective on the selection process.

“Knowing the folks at Mr. Amigo like I do, I can tell you that this is not representative, his views are not representative of their views, this is in no way shape or form a reflection on them as far as I’m concerned,” De Los Santos said.

Verastegui also filed for the 2024 Mexican presidential race, in 2020 he was on the former President, Donald J. Trump’s presidential advisory commission on Hispanic prosperity.

He said if elected he would do anything in his power to reverse abortion access.

“He has until January 6 to secure all of his signatures, so if that doesn’t come to pass, then he won’t be a candidate,” De Los Santos said. “I think there’ll be a lot less controversy around him then. But his political views will still be unchanged.”

De Los Santos said Verastegui has some views that he finds reprehensible, extremist, and hateful which would lead to division in the community

“You know, a comment like he should not be allowed in the community, well, there’s a lot of people that feel the same way about different cultures, different sexual orientations or what have you,” De Los Santos said. “They’d love to ban certain individuals and that’s not what America is about, that’s not what Brownsville is about and those are the kinds of things we need to stay away from.”

De Los Santos says no one else but the association is involved in the selection of Mr. Amigo.

He says he spoke with the president of the Mr. Amigo Association, Martha de la Garza, regarding posts Verastegui made and said she wasn’t aware of the comments he made.

“So Sombrero Festival, Charro Days, the City of Brownsville, none of us are involved in that decision-making process and internally I’m sure it can take many forms depending on administration’s from year to year,” De Los Santos said.

We reached out to the Mr. Amigo Association President, Martha de la Garza and other board members but we got no response.