BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mr. Amigo Association announced this year’s Mr. Amigo in an event held at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art.

Latin grammy award winner, singer-song writer, Alexander Acha was announced as Mr. Amigo 2023.

Acha is best known for hits like “Te Amo” and was also a panelist and director on La Academia, the Mexican version of the voice.

“Thank you, Mr. Amigo, for choosing me to be there with you as Mr. Amigo 2023,” said Alexander Acha in a video played at Mr. Amigo Association’s announcement Friday.

The president for the association, Graciela Salazar, says Acha is excited to participate and is familiar with Mr. Amigo as his dad, Emmanuel Acha, was Mr. Amigo in the 1980’s.

Mr. Amigo events have been held since 1964 – celebrating the cultural experiences that unite Brownsville and Matamoros.

The association joined the Charro Days festivities in 1968.

The association decided to separate from Charro Days this year, hosting events in August.

Salazar said it was time to go back to their roots.

“Now we are giving the community a weekend that is solely dedicated for Mr. Amigo. There’s already a lot going on that weekend. So, we’re super excited that now Mr. Amigo is going to have its own weekend and we are going to have a new weekend full of activities in Brownsville and Matamoros and we couldn’t be more excited,” Salazar said.

She said this is also an opportunity to boost the local economy.

“We are hoping to bring Brownsville more heads in beds, more people staying at our hotels, more people staying at our restaurants,” Salazar said.

The festivities are also expected to help the economy across the border.

“We are neighboring cities, states, and business partners. The impact is unmeasurable,” said Julio Cesar Almanza Armas, the president of the Federación de Cámaras de Comercio de Tamaulipas (Fecanaco), also known as Tamaulipas’ Chamber of Commerce.

He said aside from the economic impact, he expects to see an increase in tourism.

Salazar said the community can now attend both Mr. Amigo and Charro Days events without conflict.

“Now that Mr. Amigo is doing this in August, this frees up individuals like myself who are normally very tied up during the month of February,” Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director for Sombrero Festival, Roy de Los Santos said.

De Los Santos said the Sombrero Festival will continue supporting the Mr. Amigo association’s events and added his only concerns with the change is the weather.

“It’s very hot in August, that would probably be my biggest concern,” he said.

Although he is concerned about the weather for outdoor events next month, he said the caliber of events and entertainment will help make the newly scheduled events a success.