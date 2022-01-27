BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Charro Days are scheduled next month and the Mr. Amigo Association held its annual Mr. Amigo announcement today, unveiling Bianca Marroquin as Mr. Amigo 2022.

Marroquin is an award-winning actress and singer born in Monterrey, Mexico.

She was unable to be present at the ceremony, but a video message was presented where she expressed her excitement about being selected.

“Having been raised in Brownsville and having experienced the magic of Charro Days ever since I was an itty-bitty girl makes it more exciting and more thrilling for me,” she said.

Marroquin is the first woman to crossover from Mexico to Broadway and the president of the Mr. Amigo Association, Juan R. Chapa said she is the ideal person for the role.

“I think it’s somebody who the people will love that you know she’s from here, she’s represented us and she’s built the friendship between the US and Mexico,” said Chapa.

He explained that the friendship between the United States and Mexico is what Mr. Amigo is all about.

“We were founded in 1964 to strengthen the bonds because you know people live on both sides of the border, we speak both languages, we share everything where it’s a unique culture. That’s why we bring a Mexican citizen over to showcase this and we showcase it on a national level,” he said.

Officials from Matamoros and Brownsville were present at the ceremony and all took turns to express their excitement on this year’s Mr. Amigo selection and the festivities.

“The reality is we all need to be reunited, but with a lot of caution, but I think this is the best of the celebration. The opportunity to celebrate together and with the selection of this Mr. Amigo, I believe she’s the perfect person especially because she’s someone from our home,” said Patricia Solis Vasquez, president of the Fiestas Mexicanas Committee.

Trey Mendez, mayor of the City of Brownsville, said although the celebrations were not held the last two years because of the pandemic, he is excited the celebration between Mexico and the United States is resuming.

“I know our people are proud of being from here and Mr. Amigo exemplifies the best of Brownsville the best of Matamoros and a real representation of hard work, perseverance, and success,” said Mayor Mendez.

Chapa said although Mr. Amigo 2022 Bianca Marroquin was unable to be at the ceremony, she will be in town for the Mr. Amigo and Charro Days festivities.