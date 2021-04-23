MPL reminds the public of Library Amnesty Month

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Public Library is reminding the public that April is Library Amnesty Month.

From April 1 through May 4, MPL said any overdue item from the McAllen Public Library can be returned with no penalty and fees will be removed from your account.

Items can be returned to any MPL location. Any return qualifies, no matter how long you have had it. MPL encourages the public to visit their Star Wars display.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd Street

Palm View Library, 3401 Jordan Road

Lark Library, 2601 Lark Avenue