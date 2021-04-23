COVID INFO COVID INFO

MPL reminds the public of Library Amnesty Month

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: McAllen Public Library Facebook

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Public Library is reminding the public that April is Library Amnesty Month.

From April 1 through May 4, MPL said any overdue item from the McAllen Public Library can be returned with no penalty and fees will be removed from your account.

Items can be returned to any MPL location. Any return qualifies, no matter how long you have had it. MPL encourages the public to visit their Star Wars display.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd Street

Palm View Library, 3401 Jordan Road

Lark Library, 2601 Lark Avenue

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday