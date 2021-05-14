MPL celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with virtual events

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage (APA) Month, the McAllen Public Library (MLP) is hosting virtual events throughout the month highlighting the contributions of the APA community with programs curated for children, teens and adults.

Among the events are a virtual luau, book discussions and Korean lessons.

While the library is fully operational the events are being held virtually — including an upcoming luau for teens. Throughout the library, visitors will find displays of books and movies from these communities hand-selected by the library staff.

Reference Librarian Claudia Villareal Quiroz said they try to highlight different themes and cultures throughout the year to promote unity.

“We like to highlight and be inclusive — have diversity and equity — so we try to do as many programs as possible that highlight and uplift our community,” she said.

The lineup of events will conclude with a conversation with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Psychology Professor Dr. Jerwen Jou, who will share his life and work.

Dr. Jou was born in China, raised in Taiwan and migrated to the United States for school.

He has been teaching at the university for nearly three decades and said he’s hopeful the conversation inspires people to learn about cultures outside of their own.

“For people to be able to live together in a cooperative, productive, harmonious way, they need to be able to understand each other,” Dr. Jou said. “Understanding each other is the first step to achieving that harmonious multiracial, multicultural goal.”

He encourages people to read books and watch films and shows about other countries to learn about their cultures. He also recommends getting out and meeting different people in the community to gain a better understanding of other’s lifestyles and customs.

For children and teens, the library is offering kits and goodie bags to accompany the various activities; they recommend calling ahead to ensure availability.

To view the full lineup of events, click here.