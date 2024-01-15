MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are investigating a vehicle accident that left one woman dead and a suspect running from authorities.

The accident happened on Saturday evening near Ware Road and Monte Cristo Road.

Police said the crash involved a car and a pickup. The driver of the car, a 58-year-old woman died at the scene. Police have not released her identity until the next of kin is notified.

According to the McAllen Police Department, the driver of the pickup ran away from the scene of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.