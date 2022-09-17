MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police Department arrested a woman accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to arrest affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Nadine Alba was taken into custody on Sept. 11, for assaulting a pregnant woman.

Officers responded to call at Garden Inn located in 3011 Business Hwy 83, of two women arguing, according to the affidavit.

Officers say, the victim approached police with injuries to her face and lip and stated Alba came into her room and began assaulting her.

According to the affidavit, the victim had dried blood on her mouth, a small red bump on her forehead and refused medical attention.

The victim, identified as Griselda Hernandez, said, the suspect had hit her face and kicked her in the abdomen. Hernandez described the suspect with very short hair and skinny,

Police were able to locate Alba hunched down, behind a van west of the business, as stated in the records.

Police said, Alba had a small bump between her eyes and minor scratch that was bleeding. Alba stated Hernandez ran out of the room, yelling at Alba and began to attack her, according to the affidavit.

Alba told police she did not assault Hernandez due to her being pregnant, police say.

According to the arrest record, both women were taken into custody for assaulting each other. Both suffered minor injuries. Due to Alba knowing Hernandez was pregnant at the time of the assault she was charged with assault of a pregnant person.

At the time of the arrest, officers found a small brown bottle with several pills in Alba’s possession, as stated in the affidavit.

Officers conducted a search on a small green and black backpack that was in Alba’s possession and found three small baggies containing Xanax, one small baggie containing a white crystalized substance later identified as methamphetamine, and one small baggie containing marijuana.

Alba was charged with assault of a pregnant person, possession of a controlled substance under penalty group three, possession of a controlled substance group one, possession of marijuana, and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Alba has a total bond of $33,000.