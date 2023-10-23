MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating a burglary that left one man dead.
At 7:42 a.m. authorities responded to the 1000 block of E. Dove Avenue regarding a burglary taking place at a residence.
The caller, identified as 28-year-old Robert Johnathan Rodriguez of Weslaco, told dispatch two men broke into his house and one was left unconscious, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.
Rodriguez added that he locked himself inside and the men beat him up.
At the scene, officers found a man, who appeared unconscious, bleeding from his chest and lying on the ground outside the residence.
The man was identified as 39-year-old Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua of Mission. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodriguez told officers the second man left the scene and described him as a heavy-set man wearing blue jeans and left in a black SUV.
Officers went to Anzaldua’s home to notify next of kin and there they learned he was with a friend, who was also a neighbor, in Mission.
The friend was identified as 46-year-old Eusebio Salazar Dominguez of Mission. He was identified as the man who left the scene in an SUV.
At the scene, officers executed a search warrant and found controlled substances including marijuana locked in a separate room. According to police, the drugs were placed in the locked room before they arrived.
Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
Salazar Dominguez was charged with murder and his bond was set at $500,000.
This is an ongoing investigation and other charges may follow, police said.