MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating a burglary that left one man dead.

At 7:42 a.m. authorities responded to the 1000 block of E. Dove Avenue regarding a burglary taking place at a residence.

The caller, identified as 28-year-old Robert Johnathan Rodriguez of Weslaco, told dispatch two men broke into his house and one was left unconscious, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

Rodriguez added that he locked himself inside and the men beat him up.

At the scene, officers found a man, who appeared unconscious, bleeding from his chest and lying on the ground outside the residence.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua of Mission. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez told officers the second man left the scene and described him as a heavy-set man wearing blue jeans and left in a black SUV.

Officers went to Anzaldua’s home to notify next of kin and there they learned he was with a friend, who was also a neighbor, in Mission.

The friend was identified as 46-year-old Eusebio Salazar Dominguez of Mission. He was identified as the man who left the scene in an SUV.

Eusebio Salazar Dominguez (Hidalgo County Jail records)

At the scene, officers executed a search warrant and found controlled substances including marijuana locked in a separate room. According to police, the drugs were placed in the locked room before they arrived.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Salazar Dominguez was charged with murder and his bond was set at $500,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and other charges may follow, police said.