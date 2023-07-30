MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man is in the hospital after McAllen police say he was found with a gunshot wound to his head after a police chase.

In a release – McAllen Police say a 25-year old, believed to be Ronaldo Alvarado, was highly intoxicated and being extremely aggressive.

Overnight Sunday – police were called to the 2900 block of north 24th St.

The caller said Alvarado had a gun and was being aggressive.

She then told police Alvarado was leaving the location in a maroon Charger.

Police later found Alvardo traveling along the 1700 block of north 23rd St and initiated a traffic stop.

That is when Alvarado began shooting at police.

“The Responding Officer[s] saw what appeared gun fire flash from within the suspect vehicle and driver side door glass breakage from apparent gun fire,” McAllen PD said.

Alvarado then tried driving away from the scene.

Officials say he was going southbound at a slow speed causing an officer to fire twice at Alvarado.

“The Responding Officer appeared to have struck the rear windshield frame of the suspect vehicle,” McAllen PD stated.

Alvarado continued to drive at a slow southbound speed onto a private parking lot before crashing into a fence approximately four blocks away from the traffic stop.

When officers located the vehicle, they found Alvarado slumped over with a gunshot wound to his head.

“The suspect appeared to have suffered an entry and exit gunshot wound to the temple area of his forehead.”

Authorities provided Alvarado emergency medical assistance.

Police located Alvarado’s weapon next to him.

The officer who fired his weapon – Jimmy Gonzalez – has been with McAllen police for over 2 years.

An investigation into the shooting continues.