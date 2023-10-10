MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for eight wanted people and a person of interest for their alleged involvement in multiple car thefts.

The McAllen Municipal Court issued arrest warrants on Kylanne Nydaijah Williams, Gary Rhone Charles, Darius Dequan Charles, Ambre Janae Taylor, Lizandro Estevan Martinez, Laura Cassandra Martinez, Emmanuel Rivera and Frida McCarrell for auto theft, according to a release.

Kylanee Nydaijah Williams (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Gary Rhone Charles (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Darius Dequan Charles (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Ambre Janae Taylor (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Lizandro Estevan Martinez (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Laura Cassandra Martinez (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Emmanuel Rivera (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) Frida Mccarrell (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Authorities describe the eight wanted people as the following:

Kylanee Nydaijah Williams 28 years old About 5’04 ft tall About 165 pounds Black hair Brown eyes Her last known address was in Houston, TX

Gary Rhone Charles 32 years old About 5’06 ft tall About 180 pounds Black hair Brown eyes His last known address was in Houston, TX

Darius Dequan Charles 36 years old About 5’05 ft tall About 165 pounds Brown hair Brown eyes His last known address was in Houston, TX

Lizandro Estevan Martinez 30 years old About 5’05 feet in height About 150 pounds Brown hair Brown eyes His last known address was in McAllen, TX

Laura Cassandra Martinez 37 years old About 5’03 feet in height About 140 pounds Brown hair Brown eyes

Emmanuel Rivera 38 years old About 5’09 feet in height About 190 pounds Brown hair Brown eyes His last known address was in Roma, TX

Frida Mccarrell 24 years old About 5’09 feet in height About 150 pounds Brown hair Brown eyes Her last known address was in McAllen, TX



Bryan Alexis Guerra (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Additionally, McAllen police are searching for Bryan Alexis Guerra, who is a person of interest in an auto theft investigation.

Guerra is described as being 21 years old, 5’01 ft tall, about 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the eight wanted people or Guerra is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).