EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is hosting its Movies with a Cop, National Night Out Edition on Friday at 8 p.m.

Scheduled to be shown will be “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at Edinburg Municipal Park, Field #1 located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

The department says they will bring an evening of family fun and tasty snacks.