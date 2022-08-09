HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police.

Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and hit a nearby pole. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim is withheld pending the notification of next of kin.