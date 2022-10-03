ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning.

According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road.

Police said the rider approached the expressway at a high rate of speed, disregarded the stop sign, and continued north.

The rider hit the median where he ended up on the emergency shoulder lane of the expressway in westbound traffic, while the motorcycle ended up across the expressway, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Police added that the rider was not wearing a helmet.