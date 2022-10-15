ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a collision moments earlier in which another driver fled the scene, DPS stated Saturday in a news release detailing the fatal chain of events.

At approximately 12:38 a.m. north of Elsa, a “blue pickup was traveling southbound on Mile 4 W and a Silver Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on FM 1925,” DPS stated. The driver of the blue pickup failed to yield and had crashed with the Chevrolet, DPS stated.

The Chevrolet “became disabled” on eastbound lanes of FM 1925 but driver of the blue pickup fled the scene, DPS said.

Soon after, Cervantes approached the scene, traveling eastbound on FM 1925 on his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He crashed with the Chevrolet, DPS said.

Cervantes was taken to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance ,where he died from his injuries.

“We ask the community if anyone knows the whereabouts of the driver and the blue pickup with damage to its front to please call our DPS Office at (956) 565-7600,” stated Sgt. Maria Montalvo in the news release. “DPS troopers are further investigating to obtain the make/model of the blue pickup that fled the scene.”

The crash remains under investigation.