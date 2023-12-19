BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley mother is seeking justice after her 11-year-old son was arrested after an alleged comment that led him to the juvenile detention center in San Benito for several days.

“He’s anxious that he will be arrested again, and to tell an 11-year-old child it’s possible is heart-wrenching,” family attorney Sara Stapleton Barrera said.

In early November, family representatives of 11-year-old Timothy Murray said one of his peers commented about his hair.

Murray allegedly said the reason why his hair was so messy, was because he was up late planning to kill the principal.

Family attorney Sara Stapleton Barrera says these accusations were unfounded with no evidence.

“Just the word of one child, no actual evidence, nobody heard him say this and he never admitted saying it,” Stapleton Barrera said. “Solely based on that comment, another child is taken and put in these wildly inappropriate circumstance.”

Murray was arrested on school grounds of Palm Grove Elementary and taken to the juvenile detention center in San Benito. He was placed in solitary confinement for 3 days.

“You know we’re all very fearful that because this is become such a public case, that there is retaliation solely based on a mother and a child speaking out,” Stapleton Barrera said.

Miguel Salinas, staff attorney, for the Brownsville Independent School District says it was not the district’s nor the principal’s decision to arrest Murray.

“The children’s safety and our employee safety is paramount at the district,” Salinas said.

The arrest was up to the detention officials with Cameron County.

“The principal was not involved in any of the decision-making on the investigation or the determination on what should happen to the child,” Salinas said.

Brownsville ISD released a statement about the incident.

Our commitment is to maintain fair and consistent policies and practices to ensure equitable treatment for all members of our school community. We are aware of recent developments within the district, and we remain dedicated to maintaining a positive learning environment. Brownsville Independent School District

Attorney Salinas wants to bring clarity on the district’s role.

“The allegations and the rumors are that the principal was a mastermind that the child’s detainment and there was some kind of animosity the principal did the right thing she removed herself from the situation she had no involvement either in the initial investigation at the campus or with the juvenile authorities,” Salinas said.

Stapleton Barrera says Timothy is now homeschooled. She says the way this was handled was unconstitutional and getting oral statements from him was not right.

“I tell my clients we don’t want them to know what language you speak, because anything you say inevitably will be held against you.,” Stapleton Barrera said.

ValleyCentral team reached out to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Sanez’s office on why juvenile detention officers decided to arrest Timothy and place him in solitary confinement for multiple days.

So far, we have not received a comment.

The family has a court status hearing in February.