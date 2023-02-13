MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Daizy Elizabeth Loya is the mother of Juan Ramon and Luis Estevan de Leon – two twin infants who were born premature and are fighting to survive.

Daizy was only 30 weeks pregnant when she went in for a routine checkup, not knowing she would get the most difficult news a mother can face.

“The understanding was that one of the babies was not going to make it,” Daizy said.

Daizy gave birth to Juan Ramon and Luis Estevan – each weighing two pounds and battling severe medical issues.

“I didn’t sleep because I was scared that if I were to wake up, they would give me the news that my baby was not there,” she said.

Luis Estevan was born with hydrocephalus – a neurological condition causing excessive fluid in the brain.

Both he and his brother are battling heart failure, hearing loss, frequent infections, and can only be fed through nasogastric tubes.

However, Luis Estevan and Juan Ramon are now four months old, giving Daizy hope that she will be able to take them home soon.

“I want to remain stable throughout these months until my babies do get out from the hospital,” she told ValleyCentral.

Daizy has two older boys. Between caring for them and being with the twins in hospitals, she is unable to work and is struggling to keep her home.

In search of help, Daizy has set up a GoFundMe where she has already raised over $3,000.

She adds, “If it does reach a large amount of money, I am hoping to help somebody else that is also in need.”