Mother of man killed by Weslaco FD vehicle seeking over $1 million in lawsuit

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Weslaco is facing an additional lawsuit from relatives of a man that died after being struck by a Weslaco fire department vehicle in October.

The mother of Juan Guerra, 35, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 4, the same day Guerra died in Edinburg. Two of Guerra’s children are also named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Guerra was killed on East Cibolo Road in Edinburg on Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. shortly after being released from Hidalgo County Jail when he was hit by a Weslaco fire department non-emergency vehicle.

The original petition states the driver of the vehicle “drove at an excessive rate of speed for the driving conditions and failed to yield the right of way or take any evasive measures to avoid striking Juan Pablo Guerra.”

Guerra’s mother and children are seeking claims as representatives of Guerra’s estate. They state no administration of his estate is needed because Guerra had no will, assets, or debts at the time of his death.

The plaintiffs are seeking over $1 million in damages for the loss of Guerra.

Weslaco is also facing a lawsuit from the widow of Guerra.

The city has not legally responded to either lawsuit, according to court records.

However, Weslaco did release a statement on the lawsuit concerning Guerra:

“The city of Weslaco respects the family’s decision to hire an attorney to file a lawsuit. Texas’ judicial system allows for civil lawsuits to be filed against a local municipality when seeking monetary compensation. The city’s legal department will litigate the case in accordance with all legal procedures.”