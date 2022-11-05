BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said.

Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police.

Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old and 4-year-old left inside a running vehicle. According to police, a witness noticed the children and tried to ask one of them to open the door to the vehicle.

The witness went to different offices in the plaza and attempted to find the owner of the vehicle, police said.

“The officer at the location also attempted to have the door open for several minutes,” Brownsville police said.

Officers at the scene attempted to get the children to open the door for several minutes, the release stated.

According to police, Hernandez-Gonzalez then approached the vehicle along with a 3-year-old child and told police she was inside one of the offices for 10 minutes to change an appointment.

“At the time of the call and when contact was made with Hernandez-Gonzales was an hour,” police said.

Hernandez-Gonzalez was arrested and taken to the Brownsville City Jail.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the children were released to a family member, police stated.

Hernandez-Gonzalez arraignment was held Thursday and was charged with two counts of abandon/endanger child.

Her total bond was set at $7,000, the release stated.